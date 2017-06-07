Adam Schefter passionately explains why Odell Beckham Jr. should not return to the Giants until his contract is reworked. (2:10)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from the New York Giants' organized team activities is directly related to the wide receiver's desire for a new contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham has been one of several Giants players who have missed the voluntary offseason workouts over the past few weeks. He does not have a financial bonus tied to attending the workouts this offseason.

On May 25, Beckham told the NFL Network that "I love my team and am excited about the season," adding that he would "for sure" report to the Giants' mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

A source confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan that Beckham is expected to be at minicamp.

Beckham is scheduled to make $1.8 million this season under the terms of his rookie contract. The Giants recently picked up his fifth-year option for 2018 at what is likely to be around $8 million.

Co-owner John Mara said Tuesday at a team town hall that he wants Beckham to finish his career with the Giants.

Part of the Giants' counter-argument to Beckham if they don't want to do a new deal now is Jason Pierre-Paul, whose new contract stands as some evidence that the Giants will take care of their star players even if worst-case scenarios should befall them in contract years. Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

The 24-year-old Beckham has been back and forth between New Jersey and California this offseason. He has been working out primarily with his trainer Jamal Liggin, who trains a host of NFL players.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also was fined at least six times for a variety of infractions.