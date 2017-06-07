Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports will represent its first coach, agreeing to a deal with the Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson.

The 4-year-old firm has amassed an impressive roster of clients, including Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette and Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, but previously had not ventured into the coaching business.

As the money involved in the business of coaching has risen, so too has the fight among agents to represent those in the highest positions.

In his first season as coach, Jackson's Browns went 1-15, a franchise worst.

The 51-year-old Jackson is one of eight minority head coaches in the NFL.