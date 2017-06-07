The plan to convert Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington to a wide receiver this offseason has been scrapped.

Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Ellington will focus on playing running back going forward and has the best chance of making the team's roster at that position.

The 5-foot-9, 199-pound Ellington has seen his role in the backfield reduced dramatically over the past two seasons, largely because of the emergence of David Johnson.

Ellington, 28, rushed for just 96 yards on 34 carries last season.

He was the Cardinals' leading rusher in 2014, when he ran for 660 yards and three touchdowns.