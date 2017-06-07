PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback Senquez Golson is finally healthy and enjoying the Steelers' organized team activities. He even broke up a pass at the goal line early in Tuesday's session.

The oft-injured Golson knows his spring could have been far worse after what happened in Mobile, Alabama, on April 12.

Golson's Glock .45-caliber pistol wasn't loaded when Mobile Regional Airport officials found the gun and 23 rounds of ammunition in his carry-on bag. Some states will arrest for possession of an unloaded firearm at an airport, TSA agents told him that day.

"They were telling me good thing I was in the state of Alabama. That was a blessing," said Golson, a 2015 draft pick who hasn't played an NFL down because of a torn labrum and a Lisfranc injury that required two surgeries.

Senquez Golson looks to make a mark with the Steelers this season after being sidelined by injuries his first two years in the league. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Golson relived that frightful day, telling ESPN that he had forgotten the gun was in his bag while packing up for a trip back to Pittsburgh for the first phase of offseason workouts. The "good people" of TSA realized on Golson's face that he had made an honest mistake, he said.

Carrying a gun inside an airport is permitted in Alabama, according to airport police chief Brian Fillingim, who added Golson had no ill intent and was "very apologetic."

Golson did not plan on taking the gun with him on the trip, but once TSA possessed it and let him board the plane, Golson took something else: bewilderment over how fast the story spread.

"I kind of figured the story might get out, but not so quick. I hadn't boarded the plane yet and it was already out," Golson said. "I was still in Mobile and I was scrolling through my social and I was like, dang, 20 minutes later it was out. [TMZ] is good."

TMZ was the first to report the story, which resulted in an "intense" flooding of text messages on his phone, Golson said.

The Steelers corner just wanted to get out of town and move on, he said. He figured he would receive a fine from TSA, which states that unloaded firearms must be kept in a hard-sided case while going through security.

"I just went through the airport rushing, threw everything on the belt, and it just rolled through," Golson said. "They kind of looked at me, and I said, 'I know I don't have any liquids in there.' They were kind of looking at me, we were both looking with confused faces. Good thing I was with some good people. The officers there, they were good people."

Golson must present his license to Mobile police in order to retrieve the gun. This is something he plans to do, because when he's back home in Pascagoula, Mississippi, he feels better with it in his possession.

Golson has two young boys, ages 3 and 10 months, and he says he wants to keep them safe. Golson's hometown is part of what he calls a "rough coast," including Prichard, Alabama, and New Orleans, places he frequents.

"Personal protection -- it gets kind of weird down there sometimes," Golson said.