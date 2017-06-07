A Colorado man has filed an assault complaint against former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan after a scuffle in a Nashville bar on Saturday.

Matthew J. Havel, 30, of Pueblo, Colorado, filed the misdemeanor complaint Sunday with the Nashville police. Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan is facing an assault complaint from a Colorado man following a scuffle in a Nashville bar on Saturday. Rich Barnes/Getty Images

According to police, Havel said he saw Rex Ryan and his brother, Rob, a former NFL assistant, in a Nashville bar. Havel told police he went to their table, and, after talking to the Ryan brothers for more than an hour, Havel alleges that Rex Ryan reached across and grabbed his neck. Havel told police the attack was unprovoked.

No arrests have been made, nor charges filed, although Nashville police are investigating.

Rex Ryan was fired as the Bills' coach on Dec. 27, 2016. He currently works as an NFL analyst for ESPN.