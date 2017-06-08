Bills cornerback Shareece Wright joins SportsCenter and details his incredible Uber story that got him from Chicago to Buffalo. (2:12)

When Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright called Uber from Chicago's O'Hare airport on Sunday looking for a ride to Buffalo, driver Hadi Abdollahian figured, no problem.

Abdollahian thought Wright wanted to go to the local Buffalo Wild Wings.

It was only when Wright typed the destination into his GPS that Abdollahian discovered Wright meant Buffalo, New York.

Abdollahian told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he never considered backing out on the deal.

"I promised him on the phone," Abdollahian told the Post. "So I said, 'Let's hit the road.'"

Eight hours and 550 miles later, Abdollahian delivered Wright to the Bills' practice facility in Orchard Park, New York, and the two had become fast friends.

The 26-year-old Abdollahian, who left Turkey four years ago and relocated to Chicago, said he didn't recognize Wright when he picked him up.

"He introduced himself and said he was a football player," Abdollahian said. "He starts talking about his family and kids. He was really an amazing guy. I loved his company. We had a great time."

Abdollahian, a Bears fan, says he'll be rooting for the Bills too from now on.

As for Wright, he gave his new friend a call on Wednesday.

Wright, 30, signed with the Bills last month after spending the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He is expected to compete for a role at cornerback behind returning starter Ronald Darby and 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White.

And by going to those lengths for a voluntary practice, he let the Bills know that he is serious about competing for a job.

On Tuesday, Wright tweeted that the ride, which began Sunday night at 10:59 p.m., cost $632.08. Wright added a $300 tip for a total cost of $932.08.

To Abdollahian, though, there was more to the trip than a hefty tip.

"Honestly, I'm more excited ... because of Mr. Wright," Abdollahian said. "I'm his friend just for taking him to New York. This is more than enough for me."