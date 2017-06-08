NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray recently had surgery to repair a lingering issue with his right ring finger and will miss the remainder of the team's OTAs.

"I thought it would heal but it didn't heal over the offseason like we expected," Murray said. "Nothing serious. If there was a game I would be playing. ...Just a little lingering issue, thought I might as well just get it done now."

DeMarco Murray wore a cast on his right hand in practice on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to repair an injury to his ring finger. Paul Kuharsky/ESPN

Murray said he hurt the finger Sept. 18, 2016 in the Titans win at Detroit.

Murray was missing from the Titans' open OTA practice on Tuesday and watched from the side Thursday as second-year back Derrick Henry took reps at the head of the line.

Henry will likely remain in that spot during next week's minicamp.

"He should be ready to go, he wants to work next week, I'll see, but he should be out of the cast Monday," coach Mike Mularkey said. "If not, he'll be back for camp, obviously he'll be ready for training camp."