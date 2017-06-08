Julian Edelman makes a miraculous grab after the ball was tipped. New England would finish the drive with a game-tying touchdown en route to the win in overtime. (0:34)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and wide receiver Julian Edelman have reached an agreement on a two-year extension that, with incentives, could reach $15 million, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Thursday.

With Edelman now signed through 2019, the Patriots have four of their five top receivers signed for multiple seasons: Edelman, Brandin Cooks (2018), Chris Hogan (2018) and Malcolm Mitchell (2019). In addition, tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady are signed through the 2019 season.

Edelman, 31, was entering the final year of his contract in 2017. He has led the Patriots in catches in three of the past four seasons, finishing last year with a team-high 98 catches for 1,106 yards in the 2016 regular season.

From 2013 to '16, Edelman's 356 receptions are the fifth-highest total in the NFL, behind only Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown (481), Denver's Demaryius Thomas (398), Atlanta's Julio Jones (364) and Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald (356).

Edelman also holds the Patriots record for most punt returns for a touchdown, with four. His 11.7-yard average on punt returns ranks second in franchise history and is tied for ninth in NFL history with Devin Hester and Mark Herron. Because of his high value to the offense, the Patriots have limited Edelman's work on punt returns the past two years.

Edelman, whose diving catch in Super Bowl LI was a signature play in the Patriots' comeback victory, had signed a four-year contract extension with a maximum value of $19 million in 2014.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice of the Patriots in 2009, the 232nd overall selection.

NFL Network had earlier reported that Edelman and the Patriots were close to agreement on an extension.