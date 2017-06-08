Everybody, it seems, is piling on the New York Jets these days.

On Thursday, they were mocked at a New England Patriots charity event, where one of owner Robert Kraft's sons poked their AFC East rivals for their less-than-glorious history.

Josh Kraft, the president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation, addressed the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners at Gillette Stadium. He closed his remarks by inviting them to tour the Patriots' Hall of Fame.

"It's a great take," Kraft said of the tour. "I'm not biased, but it's a lot better than the Jets' Hall of Fame, right? Which is nonexistent."

Technically, he's right: The Jets don't have a Hall of Fame exhibit, but they do have a Ring of Honor, which includes Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Namath, Don Maynard and Curtis Martin. Their names are displayed throughout MetLife Stadium on game day.

The Jets have only one Super Bowl title, 49 years ago. The Patriots are coming off their fifth championship in the past 16 years, so they're in position to do some gloating.

Josh Kraft, who keeps a lower profile than brother Jonathan, the team president, did just that -- with his father in attendance.

This has been a tough week for the Jets, who have been widely criticized for releasing popular longtime linebacker David Harris. They're also poised to part ways with wide receiver Eric Decker, the latest moves in a tumultuous offseason. The Jets, rebuilding after an 5-11 season, have dumped 11 veterans and $68 million in salary, prompting many experts to say they have the worst roster in the NFL.