INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay finally shed a little bit of light into how quarterback Andrew Luck is feeling following right shoulder surgery five months ago.

Irsay, speaking in front of about 2,000 season-ticket holders during the team's first Town Hall event, said his franchise quarterback is "healing tremendously."

"This (surgery) has been a positive thing, not a negative thing or anything like that," Irsay said to the fans during the event held on the Butler University campus. "He was really struggling going through the process of being ready to play (each week last season). This was, quite frankly, not that complicated of a surgery. This was a simple labrum repair. There are a lot of other things that could have been involved with this surgery that weren't."

Irsay didn't give a timetable on when Luck will begin throwing a football. The owner has said in the past that he expects Luck to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck did not give a timetable for when he will begin throwing a football again following offseason shoulder surgery. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Luck, who was part of a handful of players to answer questions, didn't reveal much on how his rehab is going.

"Feeling great," he said. "Rehab is going well. It's a long and patient process."

The Colts wrap up their offseason workouts with their mandatory three-day minicamp next week. Training camp starts in late July where Luck's availability will likely continue to be a topic discussion.

Irsay didn't hold back in talking about his desire to win multiple Super Bowls. The Colts are coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons where they missed the playoffs in each of those seasons and Luck missed a total of eight games in that span.

"We're into plural Lombardi's and that's what we're pursuing," Irsay said. "I'll be damned if we don't go out and get them."