Buffalo Bills running back Jonathan Williams was found not guilty Thursday on two misdemeanor charges relating to an arrest last year for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Williams was pulled over July 14 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after he was seen weaving on the road. He declined to give a breath sample on advice from his agent and told officers that he had one beer earlier that night.

Editor's Picks Body of ex-Bills receiver Hardy found in river A body found in an Indiana river was identified Thursday as former Bills receiver James Hardy.

Bills WR Powell hit with 4-game PED ban The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills backup receiver Walt Powell for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 1 Related

According to the police report, Williams had watery eyes, slurred speech and had a "strong odor of intoxicants" and "swaying balance" during standard field sobriety tests.

He was later charged with driving while intoxicated and violation of implied consent law.

Williams, 23, did not participate in Bills practice Thursday to appear in court. A 2016 fifth-round pick from the University of Arkansas, Williams gained 94 yards on 27 carries last season for the Bills.