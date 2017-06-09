JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he expects offensive tackle Branden Albert to join the team at next week's mandatory minicamp.

How much Albert participates, if at all, will depend on what kind of shape he's in when he reports to EverBank Field for the first time since March.

"He told me he's going to be here," Marrone said Friday after the Jaguars' 10th and final OTA. "I take him for his word, so we'll see."

OT Branden Albert could be fined by the Jaguars if he does not attend next week's mandatory minicamp. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

Marrone also said that he's not planning on having starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church or running back T.J. Yeldon participate in the minicamp either. All three are among the players who have missed all 10 OTAs because of injuries.

Marrone said he will wait until Albert passes a physical once he arrives before the team decides how much he'll participate in the three-day minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

"There's a process that everyone goes through," Marrone said. "I'm assuming that he would [pass the physical], but you never know, so I'm not going to jump ahead of myself. We'll set that plan when he comes."

Albert hasn't participated in the Jaguars' voluntary offseason conditioning program or OTAs because he is reportedly not happy with his contract situation. The Jaguars traded their 2018 seventh-round pick to Miami for Albert in March, and he's due a base salary of $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018, though neither salary is guaranteed.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said on April 28 that the team would not be giving Albert a new contract. He made that comment shortly after the team took offensive tackle Cam Robinson in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 32-year-old Albert hasn't played a full season since 2011, when he was with Kansas City. He has missed 20 games over the past five seasons, including four in 2016.

If Albert does not attend the minicamp, the Jaguars can fine him.