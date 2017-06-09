The Atlanta Falcons plan to honor quarterback Michael Vick and wide receiver Roddy White with a retirement news conference and ceremony on Monday, team owner Arthur Blank announced Friday.

"We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family," Blank said in a story posted on the team's official website. "Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city, and we are thrilled to be able to honor both Roddy and Michael's wishes to retire as Falcons and celebrate their careers."

Michael Vick, along with Roddy White, will have retirement news conferences and will be honored by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Neither player will sign a one-day contract to retire with the team or take a current roster spot to signify their retirement.

"We do not need a contract in place to consider them a part of our family and honor their decision to retire as a Falcon," Blank said.

Vick, the first overall pick in the 2001 draft, recently reiterated his desire to retire as a Falcon.

"It's something that I've really been thinking about trying to get done," Vick told ESPN at the end of May. "Yeah, I think in due time, it's something that can potentially happen."

Vick spent his first six NFL seasons with the Falcons and became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards, with 1,039 in 2006. He was found guilty of running a dog-fighting operation in 2007, which led to a 23-month prison sentence. He then spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, one year with the New York Jets and five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 before deciding to retire.

During his time in prison, Vick said he maintained a close relationship with Blank. Vick was one of the players invited back to celebrate the final regular-season game at the Georgia Dome last year.

White, the franchise's leading receiver, with 808 catches, 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns, made his retirement official in April. He was released following the 2015 season.

Exactly one year ago today, White told ESPN, "I would love to [retire as a Falcon], when that time comes. I've been in Atlanta one-third of my life, so it's been sweet."