The Cleveland Browns waived safety Tyvis Powell on Friday, just hours before he was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field.

The Browns were not aware that Powell was scheduled to throw out the first pitch until after the roster move was made, a team spokesman told Cleveland.com.

Powell is a native of Bedford, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, and played college football at Ohio State. He joined the Browns on waivers from the Seahawks on Feb. 6, after appearing in eight games as rookie with Seattle last season.

When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) June 9, 2017

Powell still will support a Buckeyes group event and throw out the first pitch at the Friday night's game, an Indians team official told ESPN.