Taylor Decker is reportedly going to be out for at least a quarter of the Detroit Lions season.

NFL Network is reporting Decker's shoulder injury is actually a torn labrum and the timetable for recovery is four-to-six months. Decker injured the shoulder last week and had surgery on it Monday, leaving the Lions with a massive hole on quarterback Matthew Stafford's blindside needing to be replaced.

Detroit signed journeyman veteran Tony Hills on Thursday to compete for the position with Cornelius Lucas, Joe Dahl and Corey Robinson. Lucas and Dahl shared No. 1 left tackle reps at the open-to-the-media OTA on Tuesday after the franchise announced Decker's injury.

Decker's agent, Shannon Polk, declined comment to ESPN on the NFL Network report Friday.

The theoretical timetable in the NFL Network report would mean Decker could miss anywhere from four-to-12 games of the 2017 season. Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Tuesday he didn't think Decker's injury would end his 2017 season, but declined to provide specifics beyond that. Caldwell said the franchise would provide an update on Decker in the fall.

Decker played every snap for the Lions at left tackle last season, forcing the franchise to move Riley Reiff to right tackle last season. Reiff left to become the Minnesota Vikings left tackle in the offseason. The Lions ruled out moving right tackle Rick Wagner, who signed with the club in free agency, to left tackle to offset Decker's loss. "Just kind of the nature of our game," Caldwell said. "You've got to adjust. That's one of the things that I think our personnel office does a great job of, I think our players do a tremendous job of. We'll adjust and keep moving."