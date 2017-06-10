CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The future of Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher became more of a mystery on Thursday night as he deleted an Instagram picture of 10 pill bottles sitting on a counter with the caption, "All for the brain smh."

Oher has been in the concussion protocol since late September. A league source recently told ESPN that the subject of the 2009 Hollywood hit "The Blind Side'' would be at the team's mandatory June 13-15 minicamp even though he hasn't participated in voluntary workouts.

The picture cast doubt on that. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately return messages.

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman told the team website on Friday that he wasn't sure what to make of the social media post.

"I don't know if Michael posted that photo or not," Gettleman said. "Regardless, my primary interest is Michael's health."

Gettleman said he flew to Nashville on May 5 to meet with Oher because he hadn't spoken to him since March.

"We really had a great visit,'' Gettleman said. "We talked for an hour, had lunch. It was a very comfortable conversation. We talked about a lot of things -- nothing about football. It was about him, how he was doing and the issues he was dealing with.

"It started and ended well. And after we met, Michael did follow up for a few days. However, the communication has stopped.''

Oher was charged with assaulting a Nashville Uber driver in late May. He has a trial date set for July 21.

If Oher reports he still has to pass the final phase of the concussion protocol before competing for the right tackle spot. Gettleman indicated in March that Oher was on track to do that, noting Oher was working hard and doing football workouts.

He didn't sound as optimistic in his latest comments.

"Our No. 1 priority is a healthy Michael Oher,'' Gettleman said. "This is not about football, this is about Michael."