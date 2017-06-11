SAN DIEGO -- Ensuring that he remains with the team for the foreseeable future, the Los Angeles Chargers announced the team agreed to terms with edge rusher Melvin Ingram on a four-year deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ingram's deal is worth $66 million and includes $42 million guaranteed, per a team source. The Chargers put the franchise tag on Ingram in February and maintained that the goal was to sign the South Carolina product to a long-term deal. The Chargers had until July 15 to reach agreement on a multiyear deal.

With 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons, Ingram is tied for 12th in the NFL over that time period. Paired with second-year pro Joey Bosa, the Chargers have one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL locked up long term.

Ingram turned 28 in April, and is likely to participate in the team's upcoming mandatory minicamp at Chargers Park, which starts Tuesday.

Under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the Chargers changed from a 3-4 alignment to a 4-3 scheme. That means Ingram will move positions from outside linebacker to defensive end. However, Bradley says he expects Ingram to be a good fit in his system.

"With his production and his effort, he's just been a highly productive player," Bradley said about Ingram. "I just think for him it's the opportunity to rush more and be on the line of scrimmage more.

"He'll have his times when he has to drop, but the percentage is going to change to where it's going to lean more towards giving him the ability to rush."