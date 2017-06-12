Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the New York Giants' team facility Monday, one day before a mandatory minicamp is set to begin, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Beckham had skipped the Giants' OTAs over the past month, in part to indicate his desire for a new contract, sources had told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On May 25, Beckham told NFL Network that "I love my team and am excited about the season," adding that he would "for sure" report to the Giants' mandatory minicamp.

Beckham also posted an Instagram video early Monday that included the hashtag #ImBack

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike..." #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Beckham is scheduled to make $1.8 million this season under the terms of his rookie contract. The Giants recently picked up the star wide receiver's fifth-year option for 2018 at what is likely to be around $8 million.

Co-owner John Mara said last week at a team town hall that he wants Beckham to finish his career with the Giants.