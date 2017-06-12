Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy earned a $55,000 incentive Monday tied to his weight, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Seahawks have not announced that Lacy made weight, but SportsTrust Advisors, the firm that represents Lacy, seemed to confirm the news on Twitter.

Lacy's contract with the Seahawks includes a clause that could earn him up to $385,000 based on the results of seven different weigh-ins. In May, Lacy had to be at 255 pounds or less to earn the incentive, which he did, weighing in at 253.

On Monday, he had to be at 250 or less.

During the season, Lacy's weight clauses are tied to him being at 245 pounds or less, according to a league source. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has said he wants Lacy to play big -- just not too big.

"Whatever he likes, that's what I like," Lacy said earlier this month.

Lacy has been participating in OTAs on a limited basis as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report earlier this offseason said he weighed 267 pounds during one free-agent visit. He weighed 231 coming out of Alabama in 2013.

Asked what kinds of foods he has cut out to shed weight, Lacy said, "What kinds of things? Eating a lot. I'm from Louisiana. I like good food. Gotta change it."

In addition to working out and training with the Seahawks, Lacy has continued to partner with home exercise program P90X. He has asked fans to join him for a 30-day workout challenge, which started June 1.

During OTAs, Lacy was asked for his reaction when the Seahawks suggested the weight clauses.

"Challenges. As a competitor, you want to be challenged," he said. "So it's a positive challenge. At the end of the day, it helps me personally, too, so why not?

"I have a great support group behind me from coaches to players to the nutrition team. So everybody's positive, which helps me because I know I have a group of people behind me pushing me, so it's all working out, it's all going great. I've just got to continue to go that way."

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to a one-year contract that includes $2.865 million guaranteed. Lacy can earn an additional $2.685 million through incentives, including the weight clauses.