JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Offensive tackle Branden Albert has joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for this week's minicamp.

It's still unclear how much Albert, who had missed the entire voluntary offseason program (including 10 organized team activities), will participate in the sessions Tuesday through Thursday on the practice fields outside EverBank Field. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said last week that how much work Albert does during minicamp will depend on his physical condition.

Albert didn't participate in the voluntary offseason conditioning program or OTAs because he is reportedly not happy with his contract situation. The Jaguars traded their 2018 seventh-round pick to Miami for Albert in March, and he's due a base salary of $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018, though neither salary is guaranteed.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said on April 28 that the team would not be giving Albert a new contract. He made that comment shortly after the team drafted offensive tackle Cam Robinson in the second round (34th overall) of the NFL draft.

The 32-year-old Albert hasn't played a full season since 2011, when he was with Kansas City. He has missed 20 games over the past five seasons, including four in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2015.