Veteran offensive tackle King Dunlap is retiring from the NFL, the firm that represents him announced on Twitter.

In a tweet posted Monday, Sportstars congratulated Dunlap "as he moves on to the next step."

It's been a great run, King! Congratulations to King Dunlap on 9 seasons as he moves on to the next step. #HailToTheKing #BestIsYetToCome pic.twitter.com/WkRQPdX7nc — Sportstars (@SPORTSTARSNYC) June 12, 2017

The Los Angeles Chargers released Dunlap on March 13. That move was expected after the Chargers signed Russell Okung to a four-year, $53 million deal on the first day of free agency.

Dunlap, 31, served as the left tackle for the Chargers for the past four seasons. A solid pass protector when healthy, Dunlap had trouble staying on the field, missing 13 games the past two seasons due to concussion and leg issues.

Dunlap was arrested in February for allegedly violating a protective order in Nashville, Tennessee.

An eight-year veteran, Dunlap spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2008 draft.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.