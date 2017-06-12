OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens finally added a desperately needed wide receiver, signing free agent Jeremy Maclin on a two-year deal Monday, the team announced.

Maclin, 29, who was surprisingly cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on June 2, chose to join the Ravens over the Buffalo Bills.

The move gives Joe Flacco the best available wide receiver on the free-agent market and significantly improves a Baltimore passing attack that lost two of its top three targets. Maclin has averaged 68 catches, 900-plus receiving yards and six touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career.

Baltimore had one of the most unproven wide receiver groups in the NFL before acquiring Maclin. Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman are the only returning wide receivers who caught over 30 passes for Baltimore last season.

Jeremy Maclin has decided to sign with the Ravens over the Bills. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

In order to lure Maclin, the Ravens recruited him heavily, bringing him to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals with some players at safety Tony Jefferson's house on Wednesday and getting Steve Smith Sr. to talk to him at the team facility on Thursday.

It's been a difficult offseason for the Ravens' offense. Smith retired after the season, and tight end Dennis Pitta was released this month after reinjuring his hip.

The Ravens didn't sign a wide receiver in free agency, although they attempted to get Brandon Marshall and Pierre Garcon. Baltimore also didn't draft a wide receiver for the first time in eight years.

Maclin is coming off a career-worst season, totaling 44 catches for 536 yards. He was limited to 12 games because of a groin injury. The Chiefs saved $10 million in salary-cap space by cutting Maclin.

There is some familiarity for Maclin in coming to Baltimore. Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg served in the same position for Maclin's first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maclin can participate in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp this week.