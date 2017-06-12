Former NFL quarterback Vince Young, who signed with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this year, will miss the start of the 2017 season after tearing his hamstring, coach Chris Jones told reporters Monday.

Jones told reporters that Young is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. The Roughriders open their season June 22.

Young signed a two-year contract with a second-year option with the Roughriders in March.

He hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles and announced his retirement after being released by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.