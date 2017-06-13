Dominoes in a Kirk Cousins deal: Who's watching closely

Will Cain, Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith examine if joining the 49ers is a better situation for Kirk Cousins than staying with the Redskins. (1:42)

Quarterback Kirk Cousins faces a July 15 deadline to do a long-term deal with Washington or play out the season on a one-year, $23.9436 million franchise-tag contract. Whether he signs this summer or hits the market next March, Cousins' situation is of great interest to a large number of people around the NFL. Here's a sampling:

Players who could be affected

Team: Oakland Raiders

Scheduled to make just $1.153 million this year and with one year left on his deal, the former second-round pick could conceivably do his extension before finding out what happens with Cousins.

Team: Detroit Lions

Stafford, who also has one year left on his deal, will surely wait to see what happens with Cousins in July (and with Carr) before deciding whether to extend this offseason or hit the market next March.

Team: Atlanta Falcons

The reigning league MVP benefits from anything that moves the top of the QB market upward. He has two years left on his contract.

Team: Green Bay Packers

Rodgers' 2013 extension isn't as outdated as it should be by this point. But as Cousins, Stafford, Carr and others sign, he could end up looking very underpaid in short order. He could be a free agent in 2020.

Matt Ryan, who has two years left on his deal with the Falcons, is watching Kirk Cousins' deal closely. Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

Teams that could be interested

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is Cousins' former offensive coordinator. The 49ers have oodles of cap room and didn't add a quarterback this offseason who'd stand in the way.

Forever desperate for a quarterback, Cleveland has a ton of cap room and a coach eager to turn things around soon.

There's no obvious plan in place for life after Carson Palmer, which likely will come after the 2017 season. Arizona could represent Cousins' best chance to win soon.

The Jags are under new management, which may or may not be sold on QB Blake Bortles. Unless Bortles gets hurt, nothing binds Jacksonville to him beyond 2017.

The new coaching staff was not in place when the Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016. In fact, coach Sean McVay was in Washington as Cousins' offensive coordinator.