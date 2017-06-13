Dominoes in a Kirk Cousins deal: Who's watching closely

Quarterback Kirk Cousins faces a July 15 deadline to do a long-term deal with Washington or play out the season on a one-year, $23.9436 million franchise-tag contract. Whether he signs this summer or hits the market next March, Cousins' situation is of great interest to a large number of people around the NFL. Here's a sampling:
Players who could be affected
Derek Carr
Team: Oakland Raiders
Scheduled to make just $1.153 million this year and with one year left on his deal, the former second-round pick could conceivably do his extension before finding out what happens with Cousins.
Matthew Stafford
Team: Detroit Lions
Stafford, who also has one year left on his deal, will surely wait to see what happens with Cousins in July (and with Carr) before deciding whether to extend this offseason or hit the market next March.
Matt Ryan
Team: Atlanta Falcons
The reigning league MVP benefits from anything that moves the top of the QB market upward. He has two years left on his contract.
Aaron Rodgers
Team: Green Bay Packers
Rodgers' 2013 extension isn't as outdated as it should be by this point. But as Cousins, Stafford, Carr and others sign, he could end up looking very underpaid in short order. He could be a free agent in 2020.
Teams that could be interested
San Francisco 49ers
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is Cousins' former offensive coordinator. The 49ers have oodles of cap room and didn't add a quarterback this offseason who'd stand in the way.
Cleveland Browns
Forever desperate for a quarterback, Cleveland has a ton of cap room and a coach eager to turn things around soon.
Arizona Cardinals
There's no obvious plan in place for life after Carson Palmer, which likely will come after the 2017 season. Arizona could represent Cousins' best chance to win soon.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags are under new management, which may or may not be sold on QB Blake Bortles. Unless Bortles gets hurt, nothing binds Jacksonville to him beyond 2017.
Los Angeles Rams
The new coaching staff was not in place when the Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016. In fact, coach Sean McVay was in Washington as Cousins' offensive coordinator.