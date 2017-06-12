CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will not throw during a three-day minicamp that begins Tuesday.

Coach Ron Rivera said last week that the 2015 NFL MVP planned to throw on the side during the mandatory camp. It was to have been the first time Newton has thrown overhanded since undergoing surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Newton did not answer questions about whether he would throw during his Friday charity kickball event. But during an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, after spending the day pitching underhanded during the event, Newton indicated he wasn't ready to throw overhanded.

The team confirmed Monday that Newton would not throw.

"It's doing all right,'' Newton said on Friday when asked about his rehabilitation. "You know, for people who will be looking at this and saying his shoulder is 100 percent, throwing underhand is a natural throwing motion.

"I can't really throw yet, overhand, but underhand everything is A-OK."

Newton still is on track to be ready to throw by training camp, which begins July 26.

His original schedule had him throwing with team trainer Ryan Vermillion 12 weeks after the surgery and throwing with the team after 16 weeks.

Under that timeline Newton, who played through the injury during the final month of the 2016 season, would not throw until the third week of June.