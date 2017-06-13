FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's mother, Galynn, to whom Brady dedicated Super Bowl LI, concluded cancer treatments two months ago, Tom Brady Sr. told the Boston Globe.

"She is doing great," Brady Sr. said, according to the Globe. "She is getting out and playing golf and tennis and looks wonderful."

Brady's embrace with his mother on the field after Super Bowl LI was a poignant moment in the team's celebration. It was the only game Galynn had attended all season.

Before the game, Brady shared pictures on Instagram noting her attendance.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Prior to the game, in an interview on Westwood One, Brady said, "She's the one I want to win for."

In the Globe piece, Brady Sr. said, "I think in the dark recesses of every cancer survivor is the thought it could reappear. We simply pray now that after her treatment, it never rears its ugly head again."