CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panther offensive tackle Michael Oher has reported to mandatory minicamp today but is not on the field.

Oher played in only three games in 2016 before being placed in the NFL concussion protocol. He did not participate in OTAs, and his future appeared even more murky after he posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed 10 pill bottles with the caption, "All for the brain smh."

He has reported to the team facility, ESPN's Coley Harvey confirmed. Well known for his life story being the basis for the movie, "The Blind Side," Oher signed a three year-year, $21.6 million deal with the Panthers in June 2016.

Darryl Williams, who made 10 starts at right tackle last year in place of Oher, and second-round draft pick Taylor Moton would likely battle for the starting spot if Oher can't go.

Oher does face possible NFL discipline after he was charged with misdemeanor assault in May of an Uber driver in Nashville. His next court date is set for July 21.