EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is not expected to attend mandatory minicamp as he continues to attend to personal issues, according to sources. He also missed OTAs.

Odighizuwa, 25, was a third-round pick in 2015. He has played in just 18 games because of injuries and is still in search of his first career sack.

"Big year for Owa," coach Ben McAdoo said earlier this year. "Counting on him to get better."

That was before Odighizuwa put out a series of tweets in April that put his football future in question.

On April 3, he tweeted that he has "alll love for everyone" but "at the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game."

He also said: "I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this."

Odighizuwa was dealing with some "emotional things" at the time, a source told ESPN. He still was present for the start of the Giants' offseason workout program just two weeks later.

Those were all voluntary. Minicamp is mandatory, as per the collective bargaining agreement between players and teams. Players are subject to slightly over $80,000 in fines for missing the three-day camp, unless the absence is excused.

As he handles the personal issues, Odighizuwa's absence is expected to be considered excused.