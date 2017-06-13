Live at NFL minicamps: Cam Newton arrives at Panthers practice

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters are on hand Tuesday through Thursday to provide insight and sounds from mandatory minicamps across the league. Teams will be off after Thursday until late July when training camps kick off for the 2017-18 season.
Cam Newton (and Captain Munnerlyn and Julius Peppers) has arrived for Panthers minicamp. He won't throw this week.
The only throwing Cam Newton did today was underhand.
One day after his national-champion Clemson Tigers were honored at the White House, rookie Ben Boulware is signing autographs at Panthers minicamp.
From The White House to Panthers minicamp: Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware was back to work Tuesday with the first day of Carolina minicamp. He said he wasn't expecting for President Donald Trump to name drop him during the ceremony Monday honoring the NCAA champs:
Bill Belichick jokes that it is "instant summer" as the team practices in 90-degree, humid conditions. Two weeks ago, it was barely 50 degrees, with heavy rain and wind.
The Patriots' organized team activity has concluded and QB Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have sustained some type of leg injury that limited his participation significantly. Garoppolo rode the exercise bike while teammates ran, and didn't take his regular reps in drills.
It's 91 degrees. Ereck Flowers has a hoodie on under jersey.
The Bucs are taking care of fans on what's been a very hot, muggy practice. Events coordinator Zac and several of his coworkers are passing out free ice pops.
Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram hit the practice field together for the first time as Saints kick off their veteran minicamp. The two backs had been alternating rest during three weeks of OTAs.
Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston said DeSean Jackson brings a "pleasant mindset" to the team. He doesn't get tight. He's confident. That swagger is rubbing off on teammates.
Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill works on his footwork in the pocket during Day 1 of minicamp.
Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Jay Ajayi goes through position drills. Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Ajayi looks improved compared to last season.
This is what an NFL team looks like without any veterans. The Packers excused all players with five or more years of experience.
Bills LT Cordy Glenn, wearing a walking boot on his left leg, remains out of mandatory minicamp as he continues to recover from an ankle injury last season. Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Glenn is week-to-week.
Eagles LT Jason Peters, who opted to skip voluntary OTAs, is back in the fold for mandatory minicamp. Same for DE Marcus Smith and P Donnie Jones.