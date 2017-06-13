Live at NFL minicamps: Glennon says Trubisky 'has been great' so far

Broncos coach Vance Joseph threw some verbal cold water on much of the conversation about his team's quarterback competition that has gone on among the media and his team's faithful during OTAs and minicamp. Asked after Tuesday's practice how much weight the offseason work would carry in the eventual decision between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, Joseph said: "This part? Probably zero to none … it's going to be won on the football field. It's going to be won in the games in the preseason and that's the way the evaluation starts.''

Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer