Live at NFL minicamps: Glennon says Trubisky 'has been great' so far

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters are on hand Tuesday through Thursday to provide insight and sounds from mandatory minicamps across the league. Teams will be off after Thursday until late July when training camps kick off for the 2017-18 season.
Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon discusses his relationship with second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, who is taking 2nd team reps with Mark Sanchez injured.
Bears coach John Fox breaks down the differences between quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky following Tuesday's minicamp practice.
Nice moment at Bears minicamp on Tuesday as 18-year old Kate Miller received a framed jersey from Chicago's 2nd round pick TE Adam Shaheen. Miller, who lost her leg to leukemia at age 12, was in Philadelphia for the draft and announced the Shaheen pick on live television. Despite Miller's disability, she is an accomplished gymnast.
Myles Garrett said he has zero issue working with the second- and third-teams during offseason work.
The Patriots' organized team activity has concluded and QB Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have sustained some type of leg injury that limited his participation significantly. Garoppolo rode the exercise bike while teammates ran, and didn't take his regular reps in drills.
Bill Belichick jokes that it is "instant summer" as the team practices in 90-degree, humid conditions. Two weeks ago, it was barely 50 degrees, with heavy rain and wind.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is working with QB coach John DeFilippo to make his release more efficient. Delivery looks smooth at start of team's minicamp.
Falcons WR Julio Jones continuing the rehab process coming off foot surgery. Jones and fellow wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (undisclosed injury) not practicing on the first day of mandatory minicamp. Jones said he'll be ready for training camp in late July.
Devonta Freeman out practicing at minicamp. As Freeman said, he had no intentions of holding out of anything while patiently waiting for a new contract, expected before the start of the season.
Dontari Poe said he's where he needs to be weight-wise and said he believes he hit is $125,000 bonus for today's weigh in
Fun response from Adrian Peterson on people thinking that receiving isn't part of his repertoire: "I've been playing ball since I was seven years old, I can catch a football." Also pointed out he had his best receiving years with Brett Favre, and now he's with Drew Brees.
Should be a pretty potent combination for the Saints again this year -- 17th-year veteran Drew Brees and second-year pro Michael Thomas. The Saints have never had a Pro Bowl receiver in the Brees-Sean Payton era because they spread the ball around so much. But Thomas gives them a chance because he's a red-zone monster who should rack up a lot of TDs.
The only throwing Cam Newton did today was underhand.
Greg Olsen came to today's Panthers minicamp with Foster Hale, a local 17-year-old who's fighting leukemia. Foster was here with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His wish? To be Greg Olsen for a day. "Foster, now this is the full experience," Olsen said later in the day as both No. 88s were interviewed by reporters.
From The White House to Panthers minicamp: Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware was back to work Tuesday with the first day of Carolina minicamp. He said he wasn't expecting for President Donald Trump to name drop him during the ceremony Monday honoring the NCAA champs:
Broncos coach Vance Joseph threw some verbal cold water on much of the conversation about his team's quarterback competition that has gone on among the media and his team's faithful during OTAs and minicamp. Asked after Tuesday's practice how much weight the offseason work would carry in the eventual decision between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, Joseph said: "This part? Probably zero to none … it's going to be won on the football field. It's going to be won in the games in the preseason and that's the way the evaluation starts.''
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon goes through individual work here during mandatory minicamp, the final three days at at Chargers Park before the team moves to Costa Mesa in July.
This is what an NFL team looks like without any veterans. The Packers excused all players with five or more years of experience.
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans caught a jump-shot touchdown pass over the middle from Jameis Winston and proceeded to do a half-spinning dunk over the goal post. Conveniently, it happened when the song "Basketball" was playing.
The Raiders beef works the blocking sled in O-line drills.
Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston said DeSean Jackson brings a "pleasant mindset" to the team. He doesn't get tight. He's confident. That swagger is rubbing off on teammates.
The Bucs are taking care of fans on what's been a very hot, muggy practice. Events coordinator Zac and several of his coworkers are passing out free ice pops.
There are officials here as the Bengals begin the first practice of minicamp. They're in the stadium today and trying to get some time outside in between rain showers.
Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill said head coach Adam Gase told him to "let it rip" this year. Gase doesn't want Tannehill overthinking plays.
Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill works on his footwork in the pocket during Day 1 of minicamp.
Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Jay Ajayi goes through position drills. Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Ajayi looks improved compared to last season.
Rough day for the Jets offense, but get used to it. The massive overhaul has claimed proven vets such as Eric Decker, Brandon Marshall and Nick Mangold, and it looks like Offense 101 right now. OC John Morton yelled several times during a basic drill with no defense; he wasn't happy because they weren't getting out of the huddle fast enough.