NFL minicamp wrap-up: Sherman speaks, Maclin debuts and Evans dunks

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters were on hand Tuesday through Thursday to provide insight and sounds from mandatory minicamps across the league. After Thursday, teams will be off until late July when training camps kick off for the 2017-18 season.
Pete Carroll: Everyone should now know where the Seahawks stand with Richard Sherman.
The Packers ended minicamp with an old fashioned game of egg toss.
Finally: First-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey (22) arrives for the final day of Panthers minicamp. He couldn't participate in the first two days because Stanford's quarter ended with exams Wednesday. McCaffrey wasn't taking classes this quarter but NFL rules prohibited his participation until the quarter ended.
Panthers first-round pick Christian McCaffrey said he felt comfortable in his first day of minicamp, the final day for the team but the first the former Stanford running back could participate in drills because Stanford's academic quarter ended Wednesday.
Practice ends and the packing begins for the Chargers.
It wouldn't be a wrap to Bucs minicamp unless Gerald McCoy ordered an ice cream truck for everyone. Jameis Winston is having green apple and watermelon.
Bucs running back Doug Martin looks like he's about to explode out of a cannon.
No bees today at Miami Dolphins' minicamp. Here was the spot that was filled by the swarm yesterday.
Ex-Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta on his future: "I've dislocated my hip three times. Take it for what it is. I'm not delusional. I know and understand what that means. At the same time, I'm just taking one day at a time and trying to get back healthy. That's all that really matters."
Wrapping up Bills minicamp Thursday, the main takeaway was a turnaround in performance from QB Tyrod Taylor. After rough outings Tuesday and Wednesday, Taylor threw an interception on his first 11-on-11 pass Thursday but then turned it on. He was decisive and accurate, ending spring practices on a high note. WR Sammy Watkins also saw his most extensive practice action Thursday and looks to be close to a full-go for training camp.
Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill (No. 17) gets ready for the final day of mandatory minicamp.
Tyler Eifert and Giovani Bernard are at practice on the last day of minicamp, doing rehab work on the sideline. John Ross is here without a helmet again. No sign of Cody Core, who was carted off practice yesterday. Dre Kirkpatrick is doing positional drills.
Best of Wednesday's camp coverage
Asked about his relationship with Russell Wilson, Seahawks CB Richard Sherman said, "It's fantastic. ...We have a great appreciation for how tough our quarterback is."
"I'm just here so I won't get fined." -Sebastian Janikowski, taking a page from new teammate Marshawn Lynch's playbook, on a rare podium appearance. Janikowski's thoughts on Lynch, then? "Beast Mode, man. Crazy good. I can't wait to see him play."
Cutting full speed sounds like the final piece of rehab for Marcus Mariota.
Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves with his No. 1 fan -- his mother Jackie. She's always there to greet him in the tunnel before games too. He'll tell you that the best thing about playing in Tampa is that she's right down the street.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford appreciates the creativity in the Lions offense and how OC Jim Bob Cooter allows him to get in and out of plays. He seems more comfortable in it now.
Jeremy Maclin chose to sign with the Ravens because he believes they can build something special
New Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin is wearing No. 18 and not No. 19 (which he wore with Chiefs) at his first practice for Baltimore. The No. 19 is reserved in honor of legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas.
Ben Roethlisberger's hard count got the Steelers defense on three false starts Wednesday. "Makes (practice) fun," he said.
The Panthers had a spirited second day of minicamp, including cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, at 5-foot-9, having to be separated from 6-foot-3 quarterback Derek Anderson after Munnerlyn ran into him on a pass rush. LB Thomas Davis: "You've got one of the shortest guys on the field, you've got one of the tallest guys out there, they're competing. Things happen. They worked it out."
A lot of star power on this stretch of turf here at Saints camp -- two sure-thing Hall of Famers and a Heisman trophy winner chatting it up during pre-practice stretch. Adrian Peterson said the chance to play with Brees was absolutely one of New Orleans' biggest draws.
Jaguars QB Blake Bortles says the team is "sick and tired of being below average and not being successful when we feel we have the ability to be a good team and we haven't been. ... You've got to do something about it."
Best of Tuesday's camp coverage
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans caught a jump-shot touchdown pass over the middle from Jameis Winston and proceeded to do a half-spinning dunk over the goal post. Conveniently, it happened when the song "Basketball" was playing.
Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon discusses his relationship with second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, who is taking 2nd team reps with Mark Sanchez injured.
Nice moment at Bears minicamp on Tuesday as 18-year old Kate Miller received a framed jersey from Chicago's 2nd round pick TE Adam Shaheen. Miller, who lost her leg to leukemia at age 12, was in Philadelphia for the draft and announced the Shaheen pick on live television. Despite Miller's disability, she is an accomplished gymnast.
The Patriots' organized team activity has concluded and QB Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have sustained some type of leg injury that limited his participation significantly. Garoppolo rode the exercise bike while teammates ran, and didn't take his regular reps in drills.
Bill Belichick jokes that it is "instant summer" as the team practices in 90-degree, humid conditions. Two weeks ago, it was barely 50 degrees, with heavy rain and wind.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is working with QB coach John DeFilippo to make his release more efficient. Delivery looks smooth at start of team's minicamp.
Falcons WR Julio Jones continuing the rehab process coming off foot surgery. Jones and fellow wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (undisclosed injury) not practicing on the first day of mandatory minicamp. Jones said he'll be ready for training camp in late July.
Fun response from Adrian Peterson on people thinking that receiving isn't part of his repertoire: "I've been playing ball since I was seven years old, I can catch a football." Also pointed out he had his best receiving years with Brett Favre, and now he's with Drew Brees.
The only throwing Cam Newton did today was underhand.
Greg Olsen came to today's Panthers minicamp with Foster Hale, a local 17-year-old who's fighting leukemia. Foster was here with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His wish? To be Greg Olsen for a day. "Foster, now this is the full experience," Olsen said later in the day as both No. 88s were interviewed by reporters.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph threw some verbal cold water on much of the conversation about his team's quarterback competition that has gone on among the media and his team's faithful during OTAs and minicamp. Asked after Tuesday's practice how much weight the offseason work would carry in the eventual decision between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, Joseph said: "This part? Probably zero to none … it's going to be won on the football field. It's going to be won in the games in the preseason and that's the way the evaluation starts.''
This is what an NFL team looks like without any veterans. The Packers excused all players with five or more years of experience.
Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Jay Ajayi goes through position drills. Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Ajayi looks improved compared to last season.
Rough day for the Jets offense, but get used to it. The massive overhaul has claimed proven vets such as Eric Decker, Brandon Marshall and Nick Mangold, and it looks like Offense 101 right now. OC John Morton yelled several times during a basic drill with no defense; he wasn't happy because they weren't getting out of the huddle fast enough.
It's 91 degrees. Ereck Flowers has a hoodie on under jersey.