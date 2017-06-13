HOUSTON -- Texans left tackle Duane Brown has not showed up to the team's mandatory minicamp that began Tuesday, an absence that is thought to be contract-related.

Brown has two years left on a six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money remaining on the deal. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million the following season.

Brown missed the Texans' voluntary OTAs earlier this offseason and can now be fined for his absence at minicamp.

Brown, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is entering his 10th NFL season. He anchors a Texans offensive line that currently does not have a starting right tackle after the team put Derek Newton on injured reserve.