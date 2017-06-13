        <
        >

          Texas OT Duane Brown is no-show at mandatory minicamp

          11:21 AM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Texans left tackle Duane Brown has not showed up to the team's mandatory minicamp that began Tuesday, an absence that is thought to be contract-related.

          Brown has two years left on a six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money remaining on the deal. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million the following season.

          Brown missed the Texans' voluntary OTAs earlier this offseason and can now be fined for his absence at minicamp.

          Brown, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is entering his 10th NFL season. He anchors a Texans offensive line that currently does not have a starting right tackle after the team put Derek Newton on injured reserve.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.