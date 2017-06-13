After Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a broken left leg in Week 13 of the 2016 season, he sent out a tweet explaining that he was considering retirement.

It was the first time in Thomas' career that an injury forced him to miss an extended amount of time. During a 710 ESPN Seattle interview with Brock Huard and Danny O'Neil, Thomas explained why he thought about retirement.

"It's very different, especially it's my foundation, my legs," Thomas said. "I'm a speedster. So when I initially broke it, I'm like, 'Dang, my career's over with.' That's why I sent the tweet out. Obviously I was very disappointed. I felt like I was having the best year of my career. But as you go through it, you learn, you understand that you can bounce back. And that's where I'm at at this point."

Thomas missed the Seahawks' final four regular-season games and the playoffs, but his injury did not require surgery. He has been participating in OTAs on a limited basis, and Pete Carroll said Thomas is ahead of schedule and should be ready for training camp.

The Seahawks' defense fell apart without Thomas on the field last year, allowing opposing quarterbacks to throw 12 touchdowns with one interception for a passer rating of 100.3.

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler, is entering his eighth NFL season. He was asked what football means to him at this stage of his career.

"Everything that it brings," he said. "It's hard for me to put it in one specific word. It just makes me feel complete. I'm a master at this thing. This is what I love to do so I'm happy to be doing it."