PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left tackle Jason Peters is looking for more security by the way of a re-worked contract.

Speaking with reporters at the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Peters acknowledged that his decision to skip voluntary OTAs was partly contract-related.

"I don't want to be year-to-year doubting, are they going to release me? Are they going to do this? Taking pay cuts and all that. I just want to make sure that I got the reassurance that I'm going to retire here, don't have to worry about it, show up and show out."

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, who has two years left on his current contract, says a re-worked deal would provide him with the reassurance he is hoping for. Howard Smith/USA TODAY Sports

The 35-year-old Peters has two years remaining on his current deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of around $10 million in each of the next two seasons.

The guaranteed money, however, has all but run out. Asked if more guaranteed money would provide the assurance he is seeking, Peters responded, "Yeah, that's reassurance. You get guaranteed or you get years, I guess."

He added that executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman and his agent are talking, and he'll "know something soon."

Despite the fluid situation, Peters plans to attend training camp, he said.

His absence this spring wasn't solely business related. Entering his 14th season, he wanted to rest in the name of extending his career as long as possible.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has anchored the Eagles' offensive line since 2009 when he was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. He bounced back to have a strong season in 2016 after being slowed by injuries the year prior.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is being groomed to take over at left tackle when Peters does decide to call it a career. Peters didn't offer thoughts as to exactly when that will be, choosing to stay in year-to-year mode, but clearly he doesn't want to spend the twilight of his potential Hall-of-Fame career looking over his shoulder.

As for the season at hand, Peters is impressed by what he sees out on the field now that he has rejoined the team.

"Ten-plus wins," Peters predicts. "I watched them today: Carson [Wentz] throwing it, receivers catching it, running backs cutting, and the offensive line, we're going to take care of our business."