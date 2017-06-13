OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Tight end Benjamin Watson significantly improved his chances of sticking with the Baltimore Ravens this season after reportedly taking a pay cut and returning to the field for the first time since injuring his Achilles tendon nine months ago.

Watson recently reduced his salary by $1.75 million, according to Pro Football Talk. That additional cap room helped the Ravens sign wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Watson set to make $1.25 million this season and can make it all back with incentives.

Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson, who reportedly has agreed to take a pay cut, returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury that kept him out all of last season. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

This comes as he took part in his first practice. At the start of mandatory minicamp, Watson participated in individual drills and knows it will take time before he can line up for full-team drills.

Asked when he will be 100 percent healthy, Watson said, "As soon as possible. Today was a step towards that."

Watson, 36, is two years removed from his career year with the New Orleans Saints. He caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns in 2015.

Last season, Watson started to build a rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco in training camp, but his season ended when he tore his Achilles in the third preseason game.

That's why Watson was so excited about getting on the field Tuesday.

"I woke up really early this morning like it was Christmas," he said.

His focus was catching the ball and getting his body acclimated to the game again.

"It leaves you hungry for more," Watson said. "But the plan was to have a good day and not have any setbacks and get my feet under me."

Watson has undergone plenty of surgeries in his career: ACL, meniscus, groin and ankle. The Achilles injury is the one that tests patience the most.

"The biggest thing is listening to the training staff and listening to your body, pushing when it needs to be pushed and pulling back when it needs to," Watson said. "Understand that I want to be the best I can when it's time to compete. Today was a step towards that."