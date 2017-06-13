Defensive tackle Aaron Donald ended his absence from the Los Angeles Rams' recent activities, reporting Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp.

Donald skipped OTAs while his representatives at CAA negotiated a potential extension with the team.

Rams general manager Les Snead confirmed last month that Donald's absence from OTAs "has something to do with the contract" and said he is "very hopeful that this thing will get done."

The Rams picked up Donald's fifth-year option earlier this year. The No. 13 overall pick in 2014 will be paid a base salary of about $1.8 million in 2017 and $6.9 million in 2018, then will be eligible for free agency.

Donald has been invited to the Pro Bowl each of his three NFL seasons and was first-team All-Pro the past two years. In 2015 and '16, he was considered the game's best defensive player, regardless of position, by Pro Football Focus. Last season alone, he led the NFL with 31 quarterback hits, was tied for the lead with 17 tackles for loss, and added eight sacks.

Rams rookie head coach Sean McVay said last month that Donald was present for the voluntary veteran minicamp from April 25-27.

Any extension for Donald might require making him the game's highest-paid defensive player, though he could be willing to sacrifice some of that in order to make more in his two seasons before free agency.

The game's highest-paid defensive player is Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $114.5 million contract, with $70 million guaranteed, last July. After Miller are a couple of defensive tackles: Ndamukong Suh of the Dolphins (six years, $114.375 million with nearly $60 million guaranteed) and Fletcher Cox of the Eagles (six-year, $102.6 million contract with nearly $63.3 million guaranteed).

J.J. Watt -- the only one among the five highest-paid defensive players to get an extension before his fourth season -- got a six-year deal worth about $100 million with nearly $52 million guaranteed with the Texans.