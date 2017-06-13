FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe said he met the required 340-pound-or-less weight limit prior to the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, meaning he'll collect a $125,000 bonus.

"It went pretty good," Poe said. "I'm where I need to be."

Poe was asked if that meant he could pick up the tab for dinner tonight. Dontari Poe weighed 340 pounds or less on Tuesday and earned a $125,000 bonus from the Atlanta Falcons. Vaughn McClure/ESPN

"I got dinner for me," he said with a laugh.

The Falcons signed Poe to a one-year, $8 million contract that included a full-guaranteed base salary of $7.5 million plus a $500,000 workout bonus based on four separate weigh-ins, all worth $125,000. The second $125,000 weigh-in, which occurs on the first day of training camp in late July, requires Poe to weigh 330 pounds or less. He has to hit the same 330-or-less figure during $125,000 weigh-ins on Sept. 4 and Nov. 6.

Poe had no issue with such language written in his contract, knowing the Falcons want him to be best fit for their attacking defensive style. He was listed at 346 pounds with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

"I don't have no problem with it," Poe said. "I was planning on getting there anyway, whether the bonus was there or not. It was what it was."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed Poe made the required weight.|

"`He is (where he needs to be), from his weight today," Quinn said. "We're pleased with where Dontari's at weight-wise, workout-wise. We've got some strong men, and he's one of them."