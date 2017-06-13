Andrew Luck said Tuesday that he is uncertain whether he will be ready for Indianapolis Colts training camp next month as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

In April, Luck admitted that the injury originally occurred in the Colts' come-from-behind 35-33 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the 2015 season. Luck missed the next two games before returning and playing four straight games before a lacerated kidney ended his 2015 season.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is not sure if he will be ready for training camp. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Luck and the Colts decided rehabbing the shoulder was the best approach to take after that season. Owner Jim Irsay said during the team's trip to London last season that his franchise quarterback aggravated the injury while trying to make a tackle following an interception that was returned for touchdown by Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib in Week 2.

Luck, who wore a sling on his shoulder for part of the offseason, was listed as a full participant in 24 of the Colts' 48 practices last season.

Despite the injury, Luck still passed for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes in 15 games last season.

The Colts are coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons where they missed the playoffs in each of those seasons and Luck missed a total of eight games in that span.

Information from ESPN's Mike Wells was used in this report.