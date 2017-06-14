ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Matthew Stafford still has "no timetable" on when he might sign a new contract extension with the Detroit Lions, but the quarterback said Wednesday that he isn't concerned about what happens with Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and Washington's Kirk Cousins.

"I'm not too worried about what those guys do," Stafford said after minicamp Wednesday. "I'm just worried about trying to get better out here. That's pretty much all I can say. This time of year, to me, is football time.

"I'm out here, playing football trying to get better to help this team win."

Stafford wouldn't answer whether he would actually sign a deal before Carr or Cousins, saying he had no timetable for a deal when asked whether he would get one done before them. One of the three quarterbacks -- depending on who signs when -- could end up signing the richest per-year deal in NFL history.

The 29-year-old Stafford, according to rumors, could end up with an average salary of more than $25 million per year -- which would be a first for an NFL quarterback.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

He said Wednesday that it's not something he thinks about, though. Stafford, who is in the final year of his deal, will have made $127,278,969 over the lifetime of both of his contracts at the end of 2017.

"The only time I ever talk about it or think about it is when you guys ask me questions about it, honestly," Stafford said. "I just go out there and play ball, try to be aggressive and play better."

In April, Stafford said he "would love to" stay in Detroit and get a long-term deal done with the Lions, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009. Since then, he's set almost every franchise passing record, including career passing yards (30,303) and touchdown passes (187).

Stafford has also said in the past that he has watched teams give quarterbacks lucrative contracts and still put competitive teams on the field.

"I know every year teams find ways to put good teams around good quarterbacks," Stafford said in April. "You see it every year. So I'm not too worried about that. I know salary caps and all that kind of stuff is as malleable as you want it to be.

"So I think you just go and try to make a good decision not only for the player but the team and go from there."

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has said multiple times he would like Stafford to be the franchise's quarterback in the long term.