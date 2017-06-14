OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Marshal Yanda wouldn't say whether his surgically repaired left shoulder would be ready for the start of Baltimore Ravens training camp in late July.

The six-time Pro Bowl guard did offer one guarantee, however.

"I can just tell you Week 1, I'm going to be out there, for sure," Yanda said after Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice.

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda says his surgically repaired left shoulder 'feels really good' and he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the season. Jamison Hensley/ESPN

Yanda has been sidelined all offseason but has been lifting and getting stronger. Coach John Harbaugh said in March that he expects Yanda, 32, to return by training camp.

"It feels really good," Yanda said. "I haven't had any setbacks. It's been a smooth process."

Yanda tore the labrum in his left shoulder on Oct. 9, and some thought the injury would be season ending. Instead, he only missed three games.

In order for him to be effective with the injury, Yanda switched from right to left guard for the final seven games. He said getting comfortable with the position change and trying to perform at a high level at it was "one of toughest things I've done."

"I was happy to finish it that way, rather than go IR and get the surgery then," Yanda said. "It was nice to go down fighting. Obviously, we didn't finish what we wanted to do. But I, at least, wanted to die trying doing it."

This isn't the first time Yanda has had to miss most of the offseason while recovering from an injury. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder after the Ravens won the Super Bowl four years ago and didn't return until training camp. Yanda still went to the Pro Bowl that season.

"We all understand that it's a game of injuries," Yanda said. "You have to fight through those if you want to have a career in the NFL."