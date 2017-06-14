ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- John Elway rather tersely pointed out in April that kicker Brandon McManus' one-year tender offer was on Elway's desk and ready to be signed "when he wants to come sign it.''

On Wednesday, McManus finally made the trip and became the last restricted free agent in the league to sign his tender for the 2017 season. McManus will now earn $2.746 million for the season if the two sides don't close out a long-term deal in the weeks to come.

McManus has attended the team's offseason program, including this week's mandatory minicamp. On the final day of the draft, Elway was asked about several other items, including the status of McManus' tender, and Elway quickly responded:

"It's up there. So when he wants to come sign it, he can come sign it.''

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus signed his one-year tender. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

McManus made $600,000 last season, and he and the Broncos had faced a Thursday deadline -- at 2 p.m. Denver time. At that point the Broncos could have pulled the tender offer and instead replaced it with a June 15 tender, which would have paid McManus 110 percent of his 2016 salary -- $660,000 -- and significantly less than the one-year deal on the table.

McManus has been seeking a long-term deal and would now be an unrestricted free agent next March.

"There is really no rush for me to sign the tender because it could go through June 15,'' is how McManus put it during last month's OTAs. "I would love to be here as long as I can and be on a long-term deal here that gives me some security. I love Denver and I love the fan base here. I would love to be here for four years, so why not see what I can do?"

The Broncos had offered one-year tenders to both of their prominent restricted free agents -- linebacker Todd Davis and McManus. Davis signed his tender soon after.

McManus' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has talked to the Broncos about a long-term deal for McManus. But during Elway's tenure as the team's chief football decision-maker, other than wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' deal last summer, the Broncos have routinely waited until November or December to negotiate long-term deals with some of their players headed for free agency.

Von Miller signed a record deal in July after he had been designated the team's franchise player. But for most other pending free agents the Broncos have wanted to re-sign, the team has made deals in November and beyond.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive end Derek Wolfe and safety Darian Stewart each signed long-term deals Nov. 26 or later in the season before they were scheduled for free agency.

McManus was 29-of-34 in field goal attempts last season (.853) and was 30-of-35 in 2015 before he went 10-of-10 in the team's run to a Super Bowl 50 win.