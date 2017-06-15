ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions spent the past few weeks searching for an in-house option to play left tackle in Taylor Decker's absence. Now it appears they have made significant moves from the outside as well.

The Lions have traded for Rams offensive tackle Greg Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 who was demoted in Los Angeles. The franchise also signed Cyrus Kouandjio, whom the team had brought in for a workout last week.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Lions sent the Rams a 2018 sixth-round selection in return for Robinson.

Robinson, 24, has played in 44 career games with the Rams, starting 40 of them. Los Angeles had tried moving him to guard and right tackle before eventually deciding to trade him to Detroit with one year left on his rookie contract.

"Since we drafted Greg, he has been committed to our organization, his teammates and community outreach," Rams general manager Les Snead said in a statement. "We appreciate his dedication and the effort he's put forth over the past three seasons. We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter."

Kouandjio, 23, was signed by the Lions after being released by the Buffalo Bills last month.

It has been a tumultuous offseason for Kouandjio. He injured his hip during a fall at his home in January and then was found half-naked in a field after climbing over an electric fence in April, according to the Buffalo News. During the April incident, he reportedly yelled "Shoot me" to the officers. He was not arrested but was hospitalized.

The Lions have been trying to replace Decker, who had surgery on his right shoulder last week. Decker is out indefinitely, though the NFL Network reported that he is expected to miss four to six months, which would cost him at least the start of the 2017 season.

Kouandjio and Robinson will join a left tackle competition with Cornelius Lucas, Tony Hills, Corey Robinson and possibly Joe Dahl. These moves could also help move Dahl back to guard, which may be his more natural position.

To make room for Greg Robinson and Kouandjio, the Lions waived long-snapper Jimmy Landes and offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis.