METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints signed veteran defensive tackle Tony McDaniel on Thursday after the former Seattle Seahawks starter auditioned during this week's veteran minicamp.

Naturally, a connection will be drawn between McDaniel's arrival and the uncertainty surrounding Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley's heart issue.

But the two don't play the exact same position, since McDaniel is more of a base-down run stuffer, while Fairley is more of a pass-rushing three-technique. And Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday that there were still no updates on Fairley's status as they are awaiting the results of a third opinion on whether or not he will be able to continue playing football.

McDaniel, 32, is an 11-year veteran who has started 47 career games with the Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, with 271 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He started 10 games in Seattle last year as a rotational player.

McDaniel is listed at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds - or as he put it, "I'm pretty huge."

Most likely, he will compete for snaps with third-year nose tackle Tyeler Davison, among others.

"I like the player, I know the player, just familiar with him. That's why we brought him in here to work out," Payton said. "Look, he's big and he's strong. I would say he's an early down-type player. We've seen and played against him for a number of years."

It's hard for a nose tackle to stand out during non-padded practice sessions. But McDaniel was apparently impressive enough that the Saints agreed to a deal with his agent before his third practice of the week ended Thursday.

McDaniel went upstairs to sign his contract right after practice.

"Most defensive tackles, especially a guy like myself, I'm more physical, so I really can't show off my strength and really how strong I am really with no pads," McDaniel said. "It's more of seeing how much of shape you're in and your technique."

McDaniel said the Saints were the first team to invite him for a workout this offseason. And he said finding a team before the next six-week hiatus before training camps kick off is a "burden off my chest."