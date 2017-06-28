        <
        >

          The Franchise QBs: Final all-time rankings for all 32 teams

          ESPN Illustration
          9:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Perhaps no athlete in sports is subject to more scrutiny than an NFL quarterback. The fortunes of a franchise either rise or fall based largely on who is receiving the snaps from center.

          We identified the top all-time quarterbacks for every NFL team and asked our NFL Nation beat reporters -- and you, the fans -- to help us determine each signal-caller's place in franchise history.

          Follow the links below for the final results for every team and each reporter's personal ranking:

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills: No one in Bills history is as decorated as Jim Kelly. Beyond that, it gets interesting. Final rankings

          Miami Dolphins: Should the record-setting passer or the two-time Super Bowl champion get the nod at No. 1? Final rankings

          New England Patriots: We already know who the top dog is, but another debate beckons: Drew Bledsoe or Steve Grogan? Final rankings

          New York Jets: Joe Namath's legacy remains, but beyond that, there are a lot of directions one can go. Final rankings

          AFC North

          Baltimore Ravens: Within Baltimore's young history, Joe Flacco stands out among the pack. But who's No. 2? Final rankings

          Cincinnati Bengals: How does Andy Dalton stack up against Cincy legends Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason? Final rankings

          Cleveland Browns: Otto Graham remains the most decorated QB, but what about folk heroes such as Bernie Kosar and Brian Sipe? Final rankings

          Pittsburgh Steelers: This one is quite the spirited debate: Terry Bradshaw or Ben Roethlisberger? Final rankings

          AFC South

          Houston Texans: Sixteen QBs have made a start since the team's inaugural season in 2002, but which one should lead the pack? Final rankings

          Indianapolis Colts: Peyton Manning or Johnny Unitas? And where did Andrew Luck land? Final rankings

          Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars' field is such that, believe it or not, Blake Bortles has a case for inclusion. Final rankings

          Tennessee Titans: From Warren Moon to Steve McNair, there's a lot to chew on. Did Marcus Mariota make the cut? Final rankings

          AFC West

          Denver Broncos: John Elway and Peyton Manning won Super Bowls in their final games. What about Craig Morton and Jake Plummer? Final rankings

          Kansas City Chiefs: Len Dawson remains the gold standard nearly 40 years after bringing K.C. its only Super Bowl title, but he has some company. Final rankings

          Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Fouts revolutionized the position in the "Air Coryell" era, but should Philip Rivers get the top spot? Final rankings

          Oakland Raiders: No one embodied the Silver and Black better than Ken Stabler, but is he the greatest in team history? And where does Derek Carr rank? Final rankings

          NFC East

          Dallas Cowboys: This brought one of the more spirited debates: Roger Staubach or Troy Aikman? And where did Tony Romo land? Final rankings

          New York Giants: From Y.A. Tittle to Phil Simms to Eli Manning, there's a lot to chew on in the G-Men's rich history. Final rankings

          Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan McNabb and Ron Jaworski took Philly to the Super Bowl. They are two among a deep cast of characters. Final rankings

          Washington Redskins: Where do you even begin with this one? Joe Theismann? Sammy Baugh? Sonny Jurgensen? Final rankings

          NFC North

          Chicago Bears: They haven't produced a Pro Bowl quarterback in three decades, which means we dug deep into the history books. Did Jay Cutler make the grade? Final rankings

          Detroit Lions: Is it possible the greatest signal-caller in the Lions' 87-year history is the one currently under center? Final rankings

          Green Bay Packers: This proved to be one of the more entertaining debates for No. 1 -- is it Aaron Rodgers? Brett Favre? Bart Starr? Final rankings

          Minnesota Vikings: Does Fran Tarkenton's legacy still hold up after all these years? Even Brett Favre made this list. Final rankings

          NFC South

          Atlanta Falcons: Like several other teams, the Dirty Birds' best signal-caller might be the one currently taking snaps. Final rankings

          Carolina Panthers: It has been a unique cast of characters under center in the team's first two decades. Are any of them better than Cam Newton? Final rankings

          New Orleans Saints: Nobody has been more prolific than Drew Brees, but let's not forget about Archie Manning. Final rankings

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Some of the best defensive players in NFL history spent their careers in Tampa. Quarterbacks? That gets more interesting. Final rankings

          NFC West

          Arizona Cardinals: Kurt Warner brought the Cards to their only Super Bowl appearance in history, but where does Carson Palmer fit in? Final rankings

          Los Angeles Rams: Could Kurt Warner potentially be the best-ever signal-caller for two different franchises? Final rankings

          San Francisco 49ers: From John Brodie to Joe Montana to Steve Young, the Niners' QB history is rich. Final rankings

          Seattle Seahawks: Matt Hasselbeck is the franchise's all-time leading passer, but Russell Wilson brought the Hawks their lone Super Bowl title. Final rankings

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.