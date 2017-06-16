Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has had surgery to repair a core muscle injury, it was announced Friday.

The Jaguars would not address whether Ramsey would be healthy in time for the beginning of training camp. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell underwent surgery for a similar injury in March with an expected recovery time of about six weeks.

"I want to and will be the best version of myself that I can be for the upcoming 2017 season," Ramsey said in a statement. "I will attack this rehab, refine my body and work as hard as I ever have to come the best defensive back in the league and to make everyone, including my family, teammates & city, proud of who I am."

Jaguars veterans are scheduled to report on July 26.

Ramsey was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He started every game as a rookie and finished with 65 tackles, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

He missed all of organized team activities and minicamp in 2016 after he underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a small tear in his meniscus, which he suffered during Phase 2 of offseason conditioning.