Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett has been in a walking boot since injuring his left foot in practice Wednesday.

The defensive end missed the final day of minicamp Thursday while having the foot examined. The severity of the injury was not known, as the Browns have yet to make an announcement regarding Garrett's status.

Coach Hue Jackson did not meet with the media on Thursday and none of his assistants commented on the No. 1 overall pick's condition.

The Browns' rookies were scheduled to attend a youth clinic on Friday, but Garrett was excused from it because of the injury. He was photographed in the walking boot at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Garrett was hurt trying to sack quarterback Brock Osweiler in Wednesday's practice. The 21-year-old pass-rusher went to a knee, grabbing the foot, and was unable to finish practice.

He had earlier missed a portion of the Browns' OTAs with an injury that was never specified by the team.

During his junior season at Texas A&M, he was limited by a severely sprained left ankle but still recorded 8½ sacks.