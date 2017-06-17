        <
          Vince Young waived by CFL's Roughriders after hamstring injury

          7:46 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Vince Young's comeback has hit a major hurdle after the former NFL quarterback was waived by the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

          Young tore a hamstring earlier this month and had missed out on the Roughriders' preseason game against Winnipeg.

          Leigh Steinberg, Young's agent, announced the release Saturday on Twitter.

          Young was expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. The Roughriders open their season June 22.

          Young, 34, signed a two-year contract with a second-year option with the Roughriders in March.

          He was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

          He hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since 2011 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He announced his retirement after being released by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

