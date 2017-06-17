Vince Young's comeback has hit a major hurdle after the former NFL quarterback was waived by the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Young tore a hamstring earlier this month and had missed out on the Roughriders' preseason game against Winnipeg.

Leigh Steinberg, Young's agent, announced the release Saturday on Twitter.

#VinceYoung suffered a torn hamstring in training camp w @sskroughriders which needs time to heal and he has been waived. @TexasFB — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) June 17, 2017

Young was expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. The Roughriders open their season June 22.

Young, 34, signed a two-year contract with a second-year option with the Roughriders in March.

He was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

He hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since 2011 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He announced his retirement after being released by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.