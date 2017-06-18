The Tennessee Titans and former New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker have reached agreement on a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets released Decker on June 12 after unsuccessfully attempting to trade the veteran wide receiver.

Decker, 30, underwent hip and shoulder surgeries last fall, but he is healthy and had been practicing before his release by the Jets.

He was limited to three games last season but caught 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015. He also had two seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving and double-digit touchdown totals for the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the third round (87th overall) of the 2010 draft.

In seven NFL seasons, he has 385 receptions for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns.

