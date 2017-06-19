Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor will look to a familiar face to present him this summer during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. Taylor announced on social media Monday that former head coach Jimmy Johnson will introduce him in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5.

Taylor said he took his time in making this decision. Johnson was the coach who drafted Taylor in the third round in 1997 out of the University of Akron and helped mold the defensive end's early portion of his career.

Taylor, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, finished with a franchise record 139.5 career sacks in 15 seasons. He will join former running back LaDainian Tomlinson, kicker Morten Anderson, running back Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as members of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.