PITTSBURGH -- At least there was no twerking.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a Snapchat with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for an impromptu endorsement of the league's revised touchdown celebration rules.

Here's the Twitter version:

"With the best commish in the game ... we're allowed to celebrate now," Brown said in the video. Goodell replied with a thumbs-up and a "let's do it."

Goodell seems like an unlikely guest on a star player's Snapchat, but Brown's feed is versatile in nature, covering everything from intense workouts, his son receiving a new Rolex and trips to the dentist.

The league fined Brown at least three times for excessive celebrations in 2016, including a few double-pump sessions deemed sexually suggestive.

Though twerking is still prohibited, the NFL has softened its rules to allow incorporating teammates in touchdown dances and using the football as a prop. In May, Brown imagined the possibilities.

"I'm sure the guys are looking forward to it, the O-line, some of the guys who don't get to celebrate with the guys who are getting in the end zone," Brown told reporters at organized team activities. "I think it will be fun."